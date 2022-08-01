Glycolysis Overview

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about like Alexis. So in this first section we are going to focus just on an overview of the palaces, what enzymes are involved in what actually analysis is. Then later we're gonna get into the really more complex steps of analysis. So like analysis is actually a pathway responsible for breaking down sugar. Um So it occurs in the side of salt the cell and actually it does not require oxygen. And so if you're interested in what the formula looks like, this is gonna be it here. So you have glucose plus uh in A. D. Plus plus ADP and phosphate eventually turns into peru bait and A D. H. And 80 P. Through psychologists. So the net result from a single glucose molecule with glycol is this is gonna be to a TP to energy H. And two pyro baits. So um that's gonna be really important to know definitely this right here you will most likely get a question on the test or quiz or somewhere. What are the end results of psychosis? Well this is it from one glucose molecule, you get to a T. P, two N. I. G. H. And two pirate baits. So definitely know that now in the process of glycol Asus there are four main enzymes that runs like a colossus and I just want to define you know what exactly these enzymes do. And then I'm gonna show you an example of what that actually looks like chemically. Um So that you get an idea of the enzymes of different chemical reactions that are happening in psychosis. So the first is a. D. Hydra genesis and that is responsible for oxidizing molecules by removing a proton and an electron a kindness is gonna add a phosphate onto a molecule. And I saw mores rearranges bonds within the molecule and then um you taste shifts chemical groups from one position to another. So that's easy enough to remember if you are really good at memorizing my words. But let's actually look at that through these um images and all of these enzymes are really regulated by levels of A T. P. So if there's not there's too much a teepee. So an abundance of a teepee, glucose is the rate of it is going to decrease because the cell doesn't need to be created more 80 because it has a lot of it. So these enzymes are regulated by the amount of 80. So first we have a dehydrator, whoa, di hydrogen. And so this is gonna be your starting material here. And what you see is it removes this hydrogen. So now you have this new group here. Then you have a kindness which adds a phosphate. So you can see this moving from an O. H. To an O. P. Then you have an eye some race and that's going to be responsible for moving molecules around. So you have this group here. But it can change into this group here because it moves those molecules and those bonds to a different location and then you have a mute taste which is just responsible for you know switching molecules around. So in this molecule you have this group with a P. On the end and this group of an H. And then when um you taste comes in that can change the position of the P. And the H. So these are four very common enzymes um that happen in black analysis and that we're gonna be mentioning and again and again. So I just want to just make sure you know you know what these enzymes are, what they do before we get into the nitty gritty of like analysis so that let's now turn the page.

Hide transcripts