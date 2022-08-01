Oxygen and Respiration

So in this video, I'm going to focus on the importance of oxygen and this breakdown process of sugars. And so the presence of oxygen actually dictates which metabolic pathway the cell will use to break down sugars are light or whatever it's going to break down for energy. And so that there are really two types of respiration completely dependent on whether oxygen is available. So if oxygen is not available, it's called anaerobic respirations of no oxygen or it's called aerobic respiration with oxygen. And you can kind of think of that as like aerobic air has oxygen whereas anaerobic has no oxygen. And so aerobic respiration you can imagine especially in animal cells has a really high energy yields much higher than that anaerobic respiration. So generally the cell is going to prefer to use aerobic respiration, but it can only do that if oxygen is available. And sometimes especially in some cells you think like in your muscles during a workout, oxygen isn't always available and enough levels to do that for energy. So organisms are based on our names are classified based on their requirement for oxygen during metabolism. So obligate Arabs have an absolute requirement for oxygen. So these are humans, humans cannot survive without oxygen because our cells can't break down energy breakdown food molecules for energy without oxygen. So we have to have it. So we are this class. But you have some other organisms that um called obligate anaerobic and these are molecules that are organisms that cannot in any under circumstance use oxygen and oxygen will actually potentially be toxic to them. So you can I kind of think of these as those weird organisms you hear living at hydrothermal vents are way down in the ocean. Sometimes that's these organisms here who not only don't use oxygen but it actually might be toxic to them if they are exposed to it. And then you have calculated organisms and these can function with or without oxygen and can switch between the two forms when there's oxygen available or when there's not. And so this mainly classifies the bacteria. So um here we have a variety of different metabolic pathway starting from the sugar of choice which is gonna be glucose. And you can see that in the cell, glucose is going to be going under go go through like a colossus which is going to turn it into piru. Now the presence of oxygen sort of depends on what primary bait does. So if oxygen is not president then the cell uses that probate to undergo a process called fermentation which we haven't mentioned yet. You probably heard about it. You know is used a great beer and stuff like that. But fermentation is done without oxygen but it doesn't create a lot of energy. Alternatively if oxygen is present then the cell can use all these other pathways oxidative or oxidative things. Krebs cycles, electron transport chain. You don't necessarily know all these yet we're gonna go over them individually but it creates a lot of ADP per every starting molecule of glucose. And so this is gonna be the preferred pathway. But it can only happen if oxygen is present. So with that let's now turn the page.

