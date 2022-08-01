Hi. So this video is gonna be talking about the citric acid cycle also known as the Krebs cycle or the T. C. A. Cycle. So first I'm going to spend some time just doing an overview of the cycle. And then later we're gonna get into the exact nitty gritty of the steps. The citric acid cycle is a set of various reactions that occur after glycol icis which generates or create C. 02 and N. A. D. H. So pretty much how this happens is glycol isIS is going to create pyro pain umpire of eight eventually becomes this term called dick our box elated. Which you don't necessarily need to know unless you want to and are taking chemistry. But essentially what it means is it removes the car boxing group and that creates CO. Two and eventually leads to the creation of a single Coetzee. So a C. Delco way is the starting molecule for the citric acid cycle. And um how it is created is through a complex known as the pyro bait dehydrate and this is the group of proteins that are responsible for taking piru and turning them into the sea broke away so that it can be used for the citric acid cycle. So what's acetyl coa has created the citric acid cycle then uses it oxidizes it to generate or produce or whatever one GTP three N. A. D. H. And one F. A. D. H. Two. And so um out of these three the N. A. D. H. Is then passed on to the next step of cellular respiration which is the electron transport chain. And I used to produce a P. P. So throughout all these we've been talking about whether or not these cycles require oxygen or use oxygen. So the citric acid cycle actually does auction but it does so indirectly. So the citric acid cycle itself doesn't use oxygen but it's still classified as an Arabic reaction because it needs to have N. A. D. Plus to run and oxygen is required for the regeneration of the N. A. D. Plus. So this is very similar to some of the other things that we've talked about in previous videos. So here's an overview of the citric acid cycle. You don't need to know any of these words in this video will go over them all in the next one. But you can see here that you start off with the ceo coo way, it's kind of the circular cycle. But it ends up creating th it creates GDP. Here's some F. A. D. H. Two. Here's some more N. A. D. H. Um And throughout this, oxygen isn't were not needed directly but it is needed because oxygen replaces in A. D. A. Plus which is then used to create the N. A. D. H. So there's the overview of the citric acid cycle. Let's now move on and get into the nitty gritty

