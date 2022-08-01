Citric Acid Steps

So now we are going to get more into the exact steps of the citric acid cycle. So this is set up in similar ways. Other previous videos where the important stuff to know is here Bold ID. Um and these reactions are just provided just so that it's easier to understand the text if you don't necessarily need to be able to write out all these reactions. That's for your chemistry class. But the text is going to be important and I'm going to point out which steps are most important. So the first thing that is the first step is obviously very important because it's always the first. And what happens is um a Sudoku way is eventually turned into this molecule called citrate. And in the process of that the Coetzee is actually released. So the first step is the important part is the creation of citrate. Then that citrate begins to be used in other steps. So the second step is an ice elaboration step which just means that atoms are rearranged. So um the molecule that undergoes acceleration is called hydroxyl. So we have our citrate which we're starting with then there are these intermediate products that happened. And um the hydroxyl group has actually moved around and I summarized to a different location. And so you can see here that there's a water molecule that's lost but it's eventually added back in. So three is gonna be a really important step. And that's going to be carbon dioxide and N. A. D. H. Creation. So how this happens is the carbon oxidation. So we start out with our this molecule called ISIS situate. You don't need to know the molecule, but eventually N. A. D. Plus becomes N. A. D. H. And C. +02 is released and we're left with this molecule here. So this is a step three. This these words are really important. Step four is a second step of C. 02 and N. A. D. H. Creation. So pretty much the same thing happened. There's a second oxidation step which tends this molecule and creates EN A. D. H. And C. 02 into this one. Another important thing here is that there is this incoming C. O. A. Which gets added here on the end. Um But remember the important part isn't you know these exact chemical reactions. This is just an image of what I'm saying. The important part is this C. 02 and N. A. D. H. Creation the second time. So um The 5th step is gonna be the GTP creation here and again. You don't need to know these chemical names. But what happens is GDP comes in and G. D. P. Is release or made. And also the C. O. A. Is removed. So here it is and there is missing the six step is the F. A. D. H. Two creation. So this is gonna be a third oxidation step. So keeping keeping track of the steps that involves oxidation. So here we have this molecule, F A D. H two is created forms this molecule. and the third oxidation. Then we have a less important step and that's gonna be the addition of water and the water coming in changes the molecule a little and then we have step eight and that's gonna be in A. D. H. Creation. And so this is the fourth oxidation. So there are four oxidation events that happen and each time it creates a new energy molecule of some kind. So here we have N. A. D. H. So just to review and a scroll down, remember we started with pyro which came from like Alexis. This pyro bait was turned through the pyro bait di hydrogen. It's complex into acetyl coa a subtle cool way was then um put and turned into citrate which then circles through the citric acid cycle. And each one of these boxes are different enzymes that play a role in helping to convert these molecules. You don't necessarily need to know these enzymes names. Just know that they exist. Um And in that process we get a lot of things. We get GDP we get N. A. D. H. Um you know water is used up, there's all sorts of things that we get in the citric acid cycle

