Table of contents
Skip topic navigation
1. Overview of Cell Biology
Chapter worksheet
Evolution of the Cell
Properties of the Cell
History of Cell Biology
Prokaryotic Cell Architecture
Eukaryotic Cell Architecture
Prokaryotes vs. Eukaryotes
Model Organisms
Viruses
Overview of Tissue Structures
2. Chemical Components of Cells
Chapter worksheet
Small Molecules
Chemical Bonds
Acids, Bases, and Buffers
Four Classes of Macromolecules
Properties of Macromolecules
3. Energy
Chapter worksheet
Energy Sources and Generation
Gibbs Free Energy and Equilibrium
Activated Carriers
Enzymes
Enzyme Kinetics
Enzyme Inhibitors
4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes
Chapter worksheet
DNA Discovery
Structure and Function of DNA
Helical Formations of DNA
DNA vs. RNA
Packaging of DNA
The Epigenetic Code
Evolution of the Genome
Genomic Comparison
Human Genetic Variation
Transposons and Viruses
5. DNA to RNA to Protein
Chapter worksheet
DNA Transcription
mRNA Processing
tRNA, rRNA and the Codon Code
Translation
mRNA Export and Nuclear Structures
RNA and the Origins of Life
6. Proteins
Chapter worksheet
Protein Basics
Protein Folding
Complex Protein Structures
Enzymes and Protein Binding
Protein Regulation
Protein Degradation
7. Gene Expression
Chapter worksheet
Basics of Gene Expression Control
Epigenetic Regulation of Gene Expression
Transcriptional Regulators
Action of Transcriptional Regulators
Post-Transcriptional Regulators
8. Membrane Structure
Chapter worksheet
The Lipid Bilayer
Membrane Proteins
9. Transport Across Membranes
Chapter worksheet
Principles of Transmembrane Transport
Passive Transport: Diffusion and Osmosis
Transporters
Ion Channels and Membrane Potential
Ion Channels and Neurons
10. Anerobic Respiration
Chapter worksheet
Breakdown and Utilization of Sugars and Fats
Glycolysis
Fermentation
Gluconeogenesis
11. Aerobic Respiration
Chapter worksheet
Overview of Cellular Respiration
Mitochondria
Citric Acid Cycle
Electron Transport
ATP Synthesis Driven from Proton Gradients
12. Photosynthesis
Chapter worksheet
Overview of Photosynthesis
Chloroplast
Light Dependent Reactions
Light Independent Reactions
13. Intracellular Protein Transport
Chapter worksheet
Membrane Enclosed Organelles
Protein Sorting
ER Processing and Transport
Golgi Processing and Transport
Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins
Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast
Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways
Endocytic Pathways
Exocytosis
Peroxisomes
Plant Vacuole
14. Cell Signaling
Chapter worksheet
Overview of Cell Surface Receptors
Overview of Signaling Molecules
G Protein Coupled Receptors
Protein Kinase Receptors
Intracellular messnegers: Hormones and Nitric Oxide
Phosphoinositide Signaling Pathways
Integration of Multiple Signaling Pathways
Signaling in Plants
15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement
Chapter worksheet
Overview of the Cytoskeleton
Intermediate Filaments
Microtubules
Kinesins and Dyneins
Cilia and Flagella
Microtubules and Cell Division
Actin Filaments
Actin Based Movement
Muscle Contractions
16. Cell Division
Chapter worksheet
Overview of the Cell Cycle
Control of the Cell Cycle
G1 Phase
DNA Replication
DNA Repair and Recombination
Mitosis
Cytokinesis
Control of Cell Size
Control of Cell Death
17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction
Chapter worksheet
Basics of Meiotic Genetics
Mendel and the Laws of Inheritance
Meiosis
18. Cell Junctions and Tissues
Chapter worksheet
Cell-Cell Adhesion
Cell-Cell Junctions
Extracellular Matrix of Animal Cells
The Basal Lamina
Plant Tissue
19. Stem Cells
Chapter worksheet
Stem Cells
20. Cancer
Chapter worksheet
Overview of Cancer
Oncogenes and Tumor Suppressors
Carcinogens
Tumor Viruses
Metastasis and Cancer Spread
Cancer Treatment
21. The Immune System
Chapter worksheet
Overview of Host Defenses
The Innate Immune Response
B Cell Development
Antibody Structure and Diversity
T Cells
MHC and Antigen Presentation
Immune System Collaboration
22. Techniques in Cell Biology
Chapter worksheet
The Light Microscope
Electron Microscopy
The Use of Radioisotopes
Cell Culture
Isolation and Purification of Proteins
Studying Proteins
Nucleic Acid Hybridization
DNA Cloning
Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR
DNA Sequencing
DNA libraries
DNA Transfer into Cells
Tracking Protein Movement
RNA interference
Genetic Screens
Bioinformatics
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the best definition of osmosis?
Multiple Choice
In osmosis across a semipermeable membrane, which direction does water move?
Multiple Choice
Crenation (shriveling) of an animal cell such as a red blood cell takes place when the cell is placed in which type of solution?
Multiple Choice
In passive transport, how does increasing a cell membrane’s surface area (while keeping the concentration gradient and membrane permeability constant) affect the rate of diffusion across the membrane?
Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes the difference between diffusion and osmosis in passive transport across membranes?
Multiple Choice
In osmosis, water moves across a selectively permeable membrane from an area of which condition to an area of which condition?
Multiple Choice
During osmosis in cells, what must water pass through as it moves from an area of lower solute concentration to an area of higher solute concentration?
Multiple Choice
In a hypotonic environment (too much water outside the cell), what is the most likely outcome for an animal cell due to osmosis?
Multiple Choice
Which scenario is the best model of diffusion (passive movement of particles down their concentration gradient)?
Multiple Choice
In the context of passive transport across a cell membrane, what is the key difference between simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion?
Multiple Choice
How does increasing diffusion distance affect the rate of diffusion across a membrane (all else being equal)?
Multiple Choice
In many freshwater protists, which organelle helps prevent the cell from swelling and bursting by collecting and pumping excess water out of the cell?
Multiple Choice
In the context of passive transport, what process allows water to move across a selectively permeable cell membrane?
Multiple Choice
In passive transport, diffusion causes molecules to move in which direction?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of passive transport across a cell membrane?
