In the context of passive transport across a cell membrane, what is the key difference between simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion?
A
Simple diffusion can only move water across membranes, whereas facilitated diffusion can only move ions.
B
Facilitated diffusion moves molecules against their concentration gradient, whereas simple diffusion moves molecules down their concentration gradient.
C
Simple diffusion uses ATP to pump molecules across the membrane, whereas facilitated diffusion does not require ATP.
D
Facilitated diffusion requires specific membrane proteins (channels or carriers) to move substances down their concentration gradient, whereas simple diffusion occurs directly through the lipid bilayer without transport proteins.
