Table of contents
- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement
Actin Filaments
Actin Filaments: Videos & Practice Problems
Actin Filaments Practice Problems
20 problems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does ATP contribute to the polymerization of G actin monomers into actin filaments?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cell is observed to have actin filaments growing at the plus end while simultaneously shrinking at the minus end. Which process is this an example of?
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the effect of rapid ATP hydrolysis on actin filament stability at the minus end?
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Design an experiment to test the role of actin filaments in cell shape change during migration.
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher observes that actin filaments are growing faster at one end. Which end is likely growing faster and why?
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
How would a mutation that disrupts actin filament formation affect intestinal absorption?
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
What would be the consequence of a drug that slows ATP hydrolysis at the plus end of actin filaments?