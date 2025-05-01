Problem 19
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 15–20.
As _____
Problem 21
Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. f(x)=x/(x+4)
Problem 23
Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. g(x)=(x+3)/x(x+4)
Problem 25
Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. h(x)=x/x(x+4)
Problem 27
Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. r(x)=x/(x2+4)
Problem 29
Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. f(x)=(x2−9)/(x−3)
Problem 31
Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. g(x)=(x−3)/(x2−9)
Problem 33
Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. h(x)=(x+7)/(x2+4x−21)
Problem 35
Find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. r(x)=(x2+4x−21)/(x+7)
Problem 37
Find the horizontal asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. f(x)=12x/(3x2+1)
Problem 39
Find the horizontal asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. g(x)=12x2/(3x2+1)
Problem 41
Find the horizontal asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. h(x)=12x3/(3x2+1)
Problem 43
Find the horizontal asymptote, if there is one, of the graph of each rational function. f(x)=(−2x+1)/(3x+5)
Problem 45
Use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x2 to graph each rational function. g(x)=1/(x−1)
Problem 47
Use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x2 to graph each rational function. h(x)=(1/x) + 2
Problem 49
Use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x2 to graph each rational function. g(x)=1/(x+1) − 2
Problem 51
Use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x2 to graph each rational function. g(x)=1/(x+2)2
Problem 53
Use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x2 to graph each rational function. h(x)=1/x2 − 4
Problem 55
Use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x2 to graph each rational function. h(x)=1/(x−3)2+1
Problem 57
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=4x/(x−2)
Problem 59
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=2x/(x2−4)
Problem 61
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=2x2/(x2−1)
Problem 63
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=−x/(x+1)
Problem 65
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=− 1/(x2−4)
Problem 67
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=2/(x2+x−2)
Problem 69
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=2x2/(x2+4)
Problem 75
Follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=x4/(x2+2)
Problem 81
In Exercises 81–88, a. Find the slant asymptote of the graph of each rational function and b. Follow the seven-step strategy and use the slant asymptote to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x2−1)/x
Problem 83
In Exercises 81–88, a. Find the slant asymptote of the graph of each rational function and b. Follow the seven-step strategy and use the slant asymptote to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x2+1)/x
Problem 87
In Exercises 81–88, a. Find the slant asymptote of the graph of each rational function and b. Follow the seven-step strategy and use the slant asymptote to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x3+1)/(x2+2x)
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Back