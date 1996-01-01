Hey everyone. Our question here wants us to provide the name and formula of the compound form by calcium and phosphorus. We know that calcium has a plus two charge since it's in our group to A And phosphorus has a -3 charge since it's in our group five a. And when we combine the two, we can use our criss cross method and we end up with a formula of C A. Three P two. When we name this, we're going to list our medal as our first name, which is calcium. And for phosphorus we're going to change its ending into I. D. E. So the name of our formula is going to, so the name of our compound is going to be calcium phosphate. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

