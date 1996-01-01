Give systematic names for the following compounds: (c) NaH2PO4

Hey, everyone were asked, provide the systematic name for the following formula. Now, if we break this up into its components, we can see that we have our potassium ion and we also have our di hydrogen arson night. Now, per hour naming rules, we know that the medal gets to keep its name so we will write potassium and for our di hydrogen arson night, since it is ending in I T. E, we know that this has to be changed to A T. E. So our full systematic name is going to be potassium di hydrogen arson eight. Now, I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

