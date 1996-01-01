General Chemistry
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
pH and pOH
Problem
A solution is made by mixing 1.5 g of LiOH and 23.5 mL of 1.000 M HNO3. (c) Is the resulting solution acidic or basic?
