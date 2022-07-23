Chapter 4, Problem 91b

Uranium hexafluoride, UF6, is processed to produce fuel for nuclear reactors and nuclear weapons. UF6 can be produced in a two-step reaction. Solid uranium (IV) oxide, UO2, is first made to react with hydrofluoric acid (HF) solution to form solid UF4 with water as a by-product. UF4 further reacts with fluorine gas to form UF6. (b) Which step is an acid-base reaction?

