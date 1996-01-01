(a) Read the following description of the element zinc and
indicate which are physical properties and which are chemical
properties.
Zinc melts at 420 C. When zinc granules are added to dilute
sulfuric acid, hydrogen is given off and the metal dissolves.
Zinc has a hardness on the Mohs scale of 2.5 and a density of
7.13 g>cm3 at 25 C. It reacts slowly with oxygen gas at elevated
temperatures to form zinc oxide, ZnO.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Physical Properties Concept with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno