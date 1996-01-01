Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry1. Intro to General ChemistryPhysical Properties
Problem 20b
(a) Read the following description of the element zinc and indicate which are physical properties and which are chemical properties. Zinc melts at 420 C. When zinc granules are added to dilute sulfuric acid, hydrogen is given off and the metal dissolves. Zinc has a hardness on the Mohs scale of 2.5 and a density of 7.13 g>cm3 at 25 C. It reacts slowly with oxygen gas at elevated temperatures to form zinc oxide, ZnO.

