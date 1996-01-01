Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Imagine that the reaction 2 CO1g2 + O21g2¡2 CO21g2
occurs in a container that has a piston that moves to maintain
a constant pressure when the reaction occurs at constant temperature.
Which of the following statements describes how the
volume of the container changes due to the reaction: (a) the
volume increases by 50%, (b) the volume increases by 33%,
(c) the volume remains constant, (d) the volume decreases by
33%, (e) the volume decreases by 50%.