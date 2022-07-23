Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric Prefixes Metric prefixes are standardized terms used to denote specific powers of ten in the metric system. They simplify the representation of large or small quantities by providing a shorthand notation, such as 'kilo-' for 10^3 or 'nano-' for 10^-9. Understanding these prefixes is essential for converting and expressing measurements in a more manageable form.

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten, which allows for easier handling of very large or very small numbers. In the given measurement, 3.552×10^12 L indicates that the number is 3.552 multiplied by 1 trillion (10^12). Converting this to standard metric prefixes requires knowledge of how to translate the exponent into a corresponding prefix.