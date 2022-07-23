Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 32g
Chapter 1, Problem 32g

Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (g) 3.552×1012 L.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric Prefixes

Metric prefixes are standardized terms used to denote specific powers of ten in the metric system. They simplify the representation of large or small quantities by providing a shorthand notation, such as 'kilo-' for 10^3 or 'nano-' for 10^-9. Understanding these prefixes is essential for converting and expressing measurements in a more manageable form.
Metric Prefixes Usage

Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten, which allows for easier handling of very large or very small numbers. In the given measurement, 3.552×10^12 L indicates that the number is 3.552 multiplied by 1 trillion (10^12). Converting this to standard metric prefixes requires knowledge of how to translate the exponent into a corresponding prefix.
Standard Notation to Scientific Notation

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit to another while maintaining its value. In this context, converting 3.552×10^12 L into a more concise form using metric prefixes requires recognizing that 10^12 corresponds to the prefix 'tera-'. Thus, the conversion process is crucial for accurately expressing the measurement in a simplified manner.
Conversion Factors
