Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten, which is particularly useful for handling very large or very small numbers. In this format, a number is written as 'a × 10^n', where 'a' is a number greater than or equal to 1 and less than 10, and 'n' is an integer. Understanding how to convert from scientific notation to standard metric prefixes is essential for this question.