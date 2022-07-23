Textbook Question
Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (b) 2.5 femtoseconds (fs) (c) 57 micrometers (mm)
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Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (b) 2.5 femtoseconds (fs) (c) 57 micrometers (mm)
Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (a) 3 terameters (tm)
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (g) 3.552×1012 L.
Make the following conversions: (a) 83 °F to °C (b) 29 °C to °F
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (d) 3.523×109 m3 (e) 9.62×102 m/s (f) 8.923×10-12 kg
Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (d) 8.3 megagrams (mg).