Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Chapter 1, Problem 33c
Make the following conversions: (c) 294 C to K
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (d) 3.523×109 m3
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (g) 3.552×1012 L.
Make the following conversions: (a) 83 F to C
Make the following conversions: (d) 832 K to C
Make the following conversions: (e) 721 K to F
Make the following conversions: (f) 35 F to K.
