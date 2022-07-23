Skip to main content
Chapter 1, Problem 33c

Make the following conversions: (c) 294 C to K

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to convert 893°C into degrees Kelvin. First. We want to recall the equation to do so, Kelvin can be found by taking the degrees in C and adding 273.15. In doing so, we get 893°C plus degrees 273.15 for a final temperature Of 1000, 166.15 Kelvin. And if we wanted to denote this in scientific notation, we would simply say this is 1.17 times to the third degrees Calvin. I hope this helped and until next time.
