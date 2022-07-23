Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 32g
Chapter 1, Problem 32g

Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (g) 3.552×1012 L.

Verified Solution
Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question where our goal is without using exponents express the following measurements using the appropriate metric prefixes, and our number is 4.785 times 10 to the negative ninth grams. So we need to look at this 10 to the negative ninth and we need to recall that 10 to the negative ninth equals nano and that's expressed with an in So 4.7 85 Times to the negative 9th g Equals 4. nanograms. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
