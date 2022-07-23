Chapter 1, Problem 31d
Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (d) 8.3 megagrams (mg).
What is the kinetic energy and velocity of the aluminum sphere in Problem 1.4 at the moment it hits the ground? (Assume that energy is conserved during the fall and that 100% of the sphere's initial potential energy is converted to kinetic energy by the time impact occurs.)
Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (a) 3 terameters (tm)
Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (b) 2.5 femtoseconds (fs)
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (c) 1.828 * 10-3 s
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (d) 3.523×109 m3
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (g) 3.552×1012 L.