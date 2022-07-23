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Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 33a,b
Chapter 1, Problem 33a,b

Make the following conversions: (a) 83 °F to °C (b) 29 °C to °F

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1
Identify the formula for converting Fahrenheit to Celsius: \( C = \frac{5}{9}(F - 32) \).
Substitute the given Fahrenheit temperature (83°F) into the formula: \( C = \frac{5}{9}(83 - 32) \).
Calculate the difference inside the parentheses: \( 83 - 32 \).
Multiply the result by \( \frac{5}{9} \) to find the Celsius temperature.
The result will give you the temperature in degrees Celsius.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Temperature Scales

Temperature can be measured in different scales, primarily Celsius (C), Fahrenheit (F), and Kelvin (K). Each scale has its own zero point and degree increments. Understanding these scales is essential for converting temperatures from one to another, as they are based on different reference points.
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Conversion Formula

To convert Fahrenheit to Celsius, the formula used is C = (F - 32) × 5/9. This formula accounts for the difference in the freezing and boiling points of water in the two scales. Mastery of this formula is crucial for accurately performing temperature conversions.
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Significant Figures

When performing calculations in chemistry, it is important to consider significant figures, which reflect the precision of measurements. The number of significant figures in the final answer should correspond to the least precise measurement used in the calculation, ensuring that the result is not misleading.
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Make the following conversions: (d) 832 K to °C

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Make the following conversions: (e) 721 K to °F

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