Textbook Question
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (g) 3.552×1012 L.
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Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (g) 3.552×1012 L.
Make the following conversions: (d) 832 K to °C
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (a) 7.29×106 g (b) 6.1×10-10 m (c) 1.828×10-3 s
Use appropriate metric prefixes to write the following measurements without use of exponents: (d) 3.523×109 m3 (e) 9.62×102 m/s (f) 8.923×10-12 kg
Make the following conversions: (c) 294 °C to K
Make the following conversions: (e) 721 K to °F