Titration and Equivalence Point Titration is a quantitative analytical method used to determine the concentration of a solute in a solution. The equivalence point is reached when the amount of titrant added is stoichiometrically equivalent to the amount of substance in the sample. In this case, the color change of the indicator signals that all the metal hydroxide has reacted with the hydrochloric acid, allowing for calculations to determine the identity of the metal cation. Recommended video: Guided course 03:06 03:06 Equivalence Point in Titration

Stoichiometry of Acid-Base Reactions Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on balanced equations. For the reaction between a metal hydroxide and hydrochloric acid, the stoichiometric coefficients indicate the molar ratios of the reactants. Understanding these ratios is essential to determine the number of moles of the metal hydroxide present, which can then be used to identify the metal cation based on its molar mass. Recommended video: Guided course 01:09 01:09 Acid-Base Reaction