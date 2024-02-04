Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Energy Levels in Hydrogen Atom In a hydrogen atom, electrons occupy discrete energy levels, denoted by quantum numbers (n). The energy associated with each level increases with n, meaning that transitions between levels involve the absorption or emission of energy in the form of light. The difference in energy between two levels determines the frequency of the light absorbed or emitted during a transition. Recommended video: Guided course 01:22 01:22 Hydrogenation Reactions

Rydberg Formula The Rydberg formula provides a way to calculate the wavelengths (and thus frequencies) of light emitted or absorbed during electron transitions in hydrogen. It states that the frequency of light (ν) is proportional to the difference in the inverse squares of the principal quantum numbers (n) of the initial and final states. This relationship allows for the determination of the frequency based on the specific transitions being analyzed. Recommended video: Guided course 02:26 02:26 Skeletal Formula