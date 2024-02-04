Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 45
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 6, Problem 45

Order the following transitions in the hydrogen atom from smallest to largest frequency of light absorbed: n = 3 to n = 7, n = 4 to n = 8, n = 2 to n = 5, and n = 1 to n = 3.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Energy Levels in Hydrogen Atom

In a hydrogen atom, electrons occupy discrete energy levels, denoted by quantum numbers (n). The energy associated with each level increases with n, meaning that transitions between levels involve the absorption or emission of energy in the form of light. The difference in energy between two levels determines the frequency of the light absorbed or emitted during a transition.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:22
Hydrogenation Reactions

Rydberg Formula

The Rydberg formula provides a way to calculate the wavelengths (and thus frequencies) of light emitted or absorbed during electron transitions in hydrogen. It states that the frequency of light (ν) is proportional to the difference in the inverse squares of the principal quantum numbers (n) of the initial and final states. This relationship allows for the determination of the frequency based on the specific transitions being analyzed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:26
Skeletal Formula

Frequency and Energy Relationship

The frequency of light is directly related to its energy through the equation E = hν, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, and ν is frequency. Higher energy transitions correspond to higher frequencies of light. Therefore, by calculating the energy differences for each transition, one can rank them from smallest to largest frequency absorbed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:31
Frequency-Wavelength Relationship
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

One of the emission lines of the hydrogen atom has a wavelength of 94.974 nm. (a) In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum is this emission found?

508
views
Textbook Question

One of the emission lines of the hydrogen atom has a wavelength of 94.974 nm. (b) Determine the initial and final values of n associated with this emission.

1895
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

The hydrogen atom can absorb light of wavelength 1094 nm. (b) Determine the final value of n associated with this absorption.

1806
views
Textbook Question
Write the electron configurations for the following ions, and determine which have noble-gas configurations: (a) Ti2+ (b) Br- (c) Mg2+ (d) Po2- (e) Pt2+ (f) V3+
1433
views
Textbook Question

Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (a) an 85-kg person skiing at 50 km/hr

695
views
Textbook Question

Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (d) an ozone 1O32 molecule in the upper atmosphere moving at 550 m/s.

542
views