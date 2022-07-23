Chapter 7, Problem 40

Identify each statement as true or false: (a) Ionization energies are always endothermic. (b) Potassium has a larger first ionization energy than lithium. (c) The second ionization energy of the sodium atom is larger than the second ionization energy of the magnesium atom. (d) The third ionization energy is three times the first ionization energy of an atom.

