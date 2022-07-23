Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Brown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 40
Chapter 7, Problem 40

Identify each statement as true or false: (a) Ionization energies are always endothermic. (b) Potassium has a larger first ionization energy than lithium. (c) The second ionization energy of the sodium atom is larger than the second ionization energy of the magnesium atom. (d) The third ionization energy is three times the first ionization energy of an atom.

Hey everyone in this example, we need to choose the correct statement below. Statement A says that the process of removing an electron from an atom is referred to as ionization energy and is always eggs a thermic. So we would agree with this point of our statement here, however, we would want to correct this statement. Eggs are thermic to say endo thermic. We should recall that ionization energy requires an energy input to occur. So it's going to consider, it's going to be considered to be endo thermic since we need that input of energy. And so that means that the only statement that is true to complete this example because we corrected statement A is that choice B, which states that the process of removing an electron from an atom referred to as ionization energy is always endo thermic is the correct true statement. So B is our final answer. If you have any questions, lead them down below. Otherwise, I'll see everyone in the next practice video.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Write equations that show the processes that describe the first, second, and third ionization energies of a chlorine atom. Which process would require the least amount of energy?
Textbook Question
Write equations that show the process for (a) the first two ionization energies of zinc (b) the fourth ionization energy of calcium.
Textbook Question

Which element has the highest second ionization energy: Li, K, or Be?

Textbook Question

(a) What is the general relationship between the size of an atom and its first ionization energy?

Textbook Question

(b) Which element in the periodic table has the largest ionization energy? Which has the smallest?

Textbook Question

Based on their positions in the periodic table, predict which atom of the following pairs will have the smaller first ionization energy: (d) S, Ge

