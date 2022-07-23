Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionization Energy Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion. It is a key concept in understanding how atoms interact and form ions. The first ionization energy refers to the energy needed to remove the first electron, while subsequent ionization energies involve removing additional electrons, which generally require more energy due to increased positive charge in the ion. Recommended video: Guided course 01:19 01:19 Ionization Energy

Zinc and Calcium Electron Configuration The electron configuration of an element describes the distribution of electrons in its atomic orbitals. For zinc (Zn), the electron configuration is [Ar] 3d10 4s2, indicating it has two electrons in the outermost shell. Calcium (Ca), with the configuration [Ar] 4s2, also has two outer electrons. Understanding these configurations is essential for predicting the ionization processes and the energies involved. Recommended video: Guided course 01:33 01:33 Electron Configuration Example