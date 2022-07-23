In the ionic compounds LiF, NaCl, KBr, and RbI, the measured cation–anion distances are 201 pm (Li–F), 282 pm (Na–Cl), 330 pm (K–Br), and 367 pm (Rb–I), respectively. (b) Calculate the difference between the experimentally measured ion–ion distances and the ones predicted from Figure 7.8.
Write equations that show the process for (a) the first two ionization energies of zinc (b) the fourth ionization energy of calcium.
Ionization Energy
Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion. It is a key concept in understanding how atoms interact and form ions. The first ionization energy refers to the energy needed to remove the first electron, while subsequent ionization energies involve removing additional electrons, which generally require more energy due to increased positive charge in the ion.
Zinc and Calcium Electron Configuration
The electron configuration of an element describes the distribution of electrons in its atomic orbitals. For zinc (Zn), the electron configuration is [Ar] 3d10 4s2, indicating it has two electrons in the outermost shell. Calcium (Ca), with the configuration [Ar] 4s2, also has two outer electrons. Understanding these configurations is essential for predicting the ionization processes and the energies involved.
Electron Configuration Example
Sequential Ionization Energies
Sequential ionization energies refer to the energies required to remove electrons one after another from an atom. As electrons are removed, the remaining electrons experience a greater effective nuclear charge, making subsequent ionizations more difficult and energy-intensive. This concept is crucial for understanding why the first ionization energy is lower than the fourth for elements like calcium, as the removal of more electrons leads to increased stability in the remaining electron configuration.
