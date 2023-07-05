In this chapter we focused on how specific DNA sequences can be copied, identified, characterized, and sequenced. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning underlying these techniques. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?



In a recombinant DNA cloning experiment, how can we determine whether DNA fragments of interest have been incorporated into plasmids and, once host cells are transformed, which cells contain recombinant DNA?