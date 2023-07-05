Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsGenetic Cloning
3:55 minutes
Problem 15b
Textbook Question

You have recovered a cloned DNA segment from a vector and determine that the insert is 1300 bp in length. To characterize this cloned segment, you isolate the insert and decide to construct a restriction map. Using enzyme I and enzyme II, followed by gel electrophoresis, you determine the number and size of the fragments produced by enzymes I and II alone and in combination, as recorded in the following table. Construct a restriction map from these data, showing the positions of the restriction-enzyme cutting sites relative to one another and the distance between them in units of base pairs.

Enzyme   Restriction Fragment Sizes (bp)
     I           350, 950
    II           200, 1100
I and II      150, 200, 950

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
38
Was this helpful?
7:43m

Watch next

Master Genetic Cloning with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:43
Genetic Cloning
Kylia Goodner
139
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.