Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsGenetic Cloning
2:21 minutes
Problem 10b
Textbook Question

In 1975, the Asilomar Conference on Recombinant DNA was organized by Paul Berg, a pioneer of recombinant DNA technology, at a conference center at Asilomar State Beach in California. Physicians, scientists, lawyers, ethicists, and others gathered to draft guidelines for safe applications of recombinant DNA technology. These general guidelines were adopted by the federal government and are still in practice today. Consider the implications of recombinant DNA as a new technology. What concerns might the scientific community have had then about recombinant DNA technology? Might those same concerns exist today?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
80
Was this helpful?
7:43m

Watch next

Master Genetic Cloning with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:43
Genetic Cloning
Kylia Goodner
139
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.