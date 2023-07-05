Skip to main content
GOB ChemistrySolutionsMolarity
Problem 113
Textbook Question

In a laboratory experiment, a 10.0-mL sample of NaCl solution is poured into an evaporating dish with a mass of 24.10 g. The combined mass of the evaporating dish and NaCl solution is 36.15 g. After heating, the evaporating dish and dry NaCl have a combined mass of 25.50 g. (9.4) b. What is the molarity (M) of the NaCl solution?

