12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Skeletal Formula
Problem 12.35b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Oxybenzone is an effective sunscreen whose structural formula is shown. <IMAGE>
b. What is the molecular formula and molar mass of oxybenzone?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Skeletal Formula Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice