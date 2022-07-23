Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
c. 3-chlorocyclopentanone
Oxybenzone is an effective sunscreen whose structural formula is shown.
b. What is the molecular formula and molar mass of oxybenzone?
Avobenzone is a common ingredient in sunscreen. Its structural formula is shown.
a. What functional groups are in avobenzone?
A compound called resveratrol is an antioxidant, found in the skin of grapes. Identify the functional groups in resveratrol.
<IMAGE>
A compound called cinnamaldehyde is found in cinnamon. Identify the functional groups in cinnamaldehyde.
<IMAGE>
Which of the following will give a positive Tollens' test?
a. propanal
b. ethanol
c. ethyl methyl ether