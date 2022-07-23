Skip to main content
Chapter 12, Problem 36b

Avobenzone is a common ingredient in sunscreen. Its structural formula is shown.
b. What is the molecular formula and molar mass of avobenzone?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structural formula of avobenzone (refer to the provided image) to identify the number of each type of atom (C, H, O, etc.) present in the molecule. Count each atom carefully to determine the molecular formula.
Step 2: Write the molecular formula of avobenzone in the standard format, listing the elements in order of carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and then other elements (e.g., oxygen (O)).
Step 3: To calculate the molar mass, use the periodic table to find the atomic masses of each element in the molecular formula. For example, the atomic mass of carbon (C) is approximately 12.01 g/mol, hydrogen (H) is 1.008 g/mol, and oxygen (O) is 16.00 g/mol.
Step 4: Multiply the number of each type of atom in the molecular formula by its respective atomic mass. For instance, if the molecular formula contains 15 carbons, multiply 15 by 12.01 g/mol.
Step 5: Add the total masses of all the atoms together to find the molar mass of avobenzone. Ensure the units are in g/mol for the final molar mass.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Formula

The molecular formula of a compound indicates the number and types of atoms present in a molecule. It is expressed using chemical symbols and subscripts, where each symbol represents an element and the subscript denotes the number of atoms of that element in the molecule. For avobenzone, determining the molecular formula involves analyzing its structural formula to count the atoms of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in the molecular formula. For avobenzone, the molar mass can be determined by multiplying the number of each type of atom in the molecular formula by its respective atomic mass and then adding these values together.
Structural Formula

A structural formula provides a visual representation of a molecule, showing how atoms are arranged and bonded together. It includes information about the connectivity of atoms and can indicate the presence of functional groups. Understanding the structural formula of avobenzone is essential for accurately deriving its molecular formula and calculating its molar mass.
