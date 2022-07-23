Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.10 Acids and Bases and EquilibriumProblem 48a
Chapter 10, Problem 48a

Balance each of the following neutralization equations:
a. HNO3(aq) + Ba(OH)2(s) → H2O(l) + Ba(NO3)2(aq)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and products in the equation: HNO₃ (nitric acid) reacts with Ba(OH)₂ (barium hydroxide) to produce H₂O (water) and Ba(NO₃)₂ (barium nitrate). This is a neutralization reaction where an acid reacts with a base to form water and a salt.
Write the unbalanced chemical equation: HNO_3(aq) + Ba(OH)_2(s) → H_2O(l) + Ba(NO_3)_2(aq).
Balance the barium (Ba) atoms. There is one Ba atom on both sides of the equation, so it is already balanced.
Balance the nitrate (NO₃) groups. On the product side, Ba(NO₃)₂ contains two nitrate groups, so you need two HNO₃ molecules on the reactant side. Update the equation to: 2HNO_3(aq) + Ba(OH)_2(s) → H_2O(l) + Ba(NO_3)_2(aq).
Balance the hydrogen (H) and oxygen (O) atoms. On the reactant side, there are 2 H atoms from HNO₃ and 2 H atoms from Ba(OH)₂, making a total of 4 H atoms. On the product side, water (H₂O) contains 2 H atoms per molecule, so you need 2 H₂O molecules. Update the final balanced equation to: 2HNO_3(aq) + Ba(OH)_2(s) → 2H_2O(l) + Ba(NO_3)_2(aq).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this process, the hydrogen ions (H⁺) from the acid combine with the hydroxide ions (OH⁻) from the base to form water (H₂O). The remaining ions form the salt, which in this case is barium nitrate (Ba(NO₃)₂). Understanding this concept is crucial for balancing the given equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:37
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Concept 1

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is achieved by adjusting the coefficients in front of the chemical formulas. The law of conservation of mass dictates that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction, making balancing essential for accurate representation of the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced equation. It allows chemists to predict the amounts of substances consumed and produced. In the context of the neutralization reaction, stoichiometry helps determine the correct coefficients needed to balance the equation, ensuring that the proportions of reactants and products are consistent with the reaction's chemical properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:

b. Ca(s) + H2SO4(aq) →

851
views
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:

c. H2SO4(aq) + Ca(OH)2(s) →

778
views
Textbook Question

Balance each of the following neutralization equations:

a. HCl(aq) + Mg(OH)2(s) → H2O(l) + MgCl2(aq)

2204
views
Textbook Question

Write a balanced equation for the neutralization of each of the following:

c. HNO3(aq) and Mg(OH)2(s)

987
views
Textbook Question

If 32.8 mL of a 0.162 M NaOH solution is required to titrate 25.0 mL of a solution of H2SO4, what is the molarity of the H2SO4 solution?

H2SO4(aq) + 2 KOH(aq) → 2 H2O(l) + K2SO4(aq)

1440
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following represents a buffer system? Explain.

a. H3PO3

b. NaNO3

c. HC2H3O2 and NaC2H3O2

d. HCl and NaOH

1402
views