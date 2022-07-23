Textbook Question
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:
d. H2SO4(aq) + Mg(OH)2(s) →
b. Ca(s) + H2SO4(aq) →
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:
c. H2SO4(aq) + Ca(OH)2(s) →
Balance each of the following neutralization equations:
a. HNO3(aq) + Ba(OH)2(s) → H2O(l) + Ba(NO3)2(aq)
Write a balanced equation for the neutralization of each of the following:
c. HNO3(aq) and Mg(OH)2(s)
If 32.8 mL of a 0.162 M NaOH solution is required to titrate 25.0 mL of a solution of H2SO4, what is the molarity of the H2SO4 solution?
H2SO4(aq) + 2 KOH(aq) → 2 H2O(l) + K2SO4(aq)