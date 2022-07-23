Skip to main content
Chapter 10, Problem 47a

Balance each of the following neutralization equations:
a. HCl(aq) + Mg(OH)2(s) → H2O(l) + MgCl2(aq)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and products in the equation: The reactants are HCl (hydrochloric acid) and Mg(OH)₂ (magnesium hydroxide), and the products are H₂O (water) and MgCl (magnesium chloride).
Determine the correct chemical formula for magnesium chloride: Magnesium (Mg) has a charge of +2, and chloride (Cl) has a charge of -1. Therefore, the correct formula for magnesium chloride is MgCl₂.
Write the unbalanced equation with the correct formula for magnesium chloride: HCl(aq) + Mg(OH)₂(s) → H₂O(l) + MgCl₂(aq).
Balance the equation by ensuring the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides: Start with magnesium (Mg), then balance chlorine (Cl), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O).
Verify the balanced equation: Check that the total number of each type of atom is equal on both sides of the equation and that the charges are balanced (if applicable).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this process, the hydrogen ions (H⁺) from the acid combine with hydroxide ions (OH⁻) from the base to form water (H₂O). The remaining ions form the salt, which in this case is magnesium chloride (MgCl). Understanding this concept is crucial for balancing the given equation.
Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is achieved by adjusting the coefficients in front of the compounds. The law of conservation of mass dictates that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction, making balancing essential for accurate representation of the reaction.
States of Matter in Reactions

In chemical equations, the states of matter are indicated by symbols such as (aq) for aqueous, (s) for solid, (l) for liquid, and (g) for gas. These states provide important information about the physical form of the reactants and products involved in the reaction. Recognizing these states is vital for understanding the conditions under which the reaction occurs and for correctly balancing the equation.
