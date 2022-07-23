Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced chemical equation. It allows us to determine the relationships between the amounts of substances involved in the reaction. For the titration of H₂SO₄ with NaOH, the stoichiometric coefficients indicate that one mole of H₂SO₄ reacts with two moles of NaOH, which is crucial for calculating the molarity of the sulfuric acid solution.