Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:
c. H2SO4(aq) + Ca(OH)2(s) →
Balance each of the following neutralization equations:
a. HCl(aq) + Mg(OH)2(s) → H2O(l) + MgCl2(aq)
a. HNO3(aq) + Ba(OH)2(s) → H2O(l) + Ba(NO3)2(aq)
If 32.8 mL of a 0.162 M NaOH solution is required to titrate 25.0 mL of a solution of H2SO4, what is the molarity of the H2SO4 solution?
H2SO4(aq) + 2 KOH(aq) → 2 H2O(l) + K2SO4(aq)
Which of the following represents a buffer system? Explain.
a. H3PO3
b. NaNO3
c. HC2H3O2 and NaC2H3O2
d. HCl and NaOH
Someone with severe diabetes obtains energy by the breakdown of fats, which produce large amounts of acidic substances. How would this affect the pH of the blood plasma?