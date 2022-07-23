Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.10 Acids and Bases and EquilibriumProblem 79a
Chapter 10, Problem 79a

Sometimes, during stress or trauma, a person can start to hyperventilate. Then the person might breathe into a paper bag to avoid fainting.
a. What changes occur in the blood pH during hyperventilation?
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Hyperventilation causes a person to breathe rapidly and deeply, which leads to excessive exhalation of carbon dioxide (CO₂) from the lungs.
The decrease in CO₂ levels in the blood reduces the concentration of carbonic acid (H₂CO₃), as CO₂ reacts with water in the blood to form carbonic acid: CO₂ + H₂O ⇌ H₂CO₃.
With less carbonic acid present, the equilibrium shifts, leading to a decrease in hydrogen ion (H⁺) concentration in the blood: H₂CO₃ ⇌ H⁺ + HCO₃⁻.
A decrease in hydrogen ion concentration causes the blood pH to increase, making the blood more alkaline (a condition known as respiratory alkalosis).
In summary, during hyperventilation, the blood pH increases (becomes more basic) due to the excessive loss of CO₂ and the resulting decrease in hydrogen ion concentration.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation is a condition characterized by rapid or deep breathing that exceeds the body's need for oxygen. This leads to an excessive expulsion of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the bloodstream, which can result in a decrease in the concentration of CO2 in the blood, causing respiratory alkalosis.

Blood pH and Acid-Base Balance

Blood pH is a measure of the acidity or alkalinity of the blood, typically maintained within a narrow range of 7.35 to 7.45. During hyperventilation, the reduction in CO2 levels leads to a rise in blood pH, making the blood more alkaline. This shift can disrupt the body's acid-base balance and may lead to symptoms such as dizziness or fainting.

Rebreathing Techniques

Rebreathing techniques, such as breathing into a paper bag, are used to counteract the effects of hyperventilation. This method helps to increase the levels of CO2 in the blood by allowing the person to inhale the CO2 they exhale, which can help restore normal blood pH levels and alleviate symptoms associated with hyperventilation.
