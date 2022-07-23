Sometimes, during stress or trauma, a person can start to hyperventilate. Then the person might breathe into a paper bag to avoid fainting.
a. What changes occur in the blood pH during hyperventilation?
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
b. How does breathing into a paper bag help return blood pH to normal?
<IMAGE>
Identify each of the following as an acid, base, or salt, and give its name:
e. H2CO3
Determine the pH for the following solutions:
c. [H3O+] = 0.0001 M
Solution A has a pH of 4.0, and solution B has a pH of 6.0.
a. Which solution is more acidic?
Solution X has a pH of 9.0, and solution Y has a pH of 7.0.
