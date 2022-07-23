Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 82a

Identify each of the following as an acid, base, or salt, and give its name:
a. H3PO4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize the chemical formula H₃PO₄. This formula represents a compound containing hydrogen (H) atoms bonded to a polyatomic ion (PO₄³⁻).
Step 2: Recall that acids are substances that release hydrogen ions (H⁺) when dissolved in water. The presence of hydrogen atoms at the beginning of the formula is a strong indicator that this compound is an acid.
Step 3: Identify the polyatomic ion PO₄³⁻ as phosphate. When combined with hydrogen ions, the compound is named based on the polyatomic ion.
Step 4: Apply the naming rules for acids. Since the phosphate ion ends in '-ate,' the acid name will end in '-ic.' Therefore, H₃PO₄ is named phosphoric acid.
Step 5: Conclude that H₃PO₄ is an acid, and its name is phosphoric acid.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids

Acids are substances that can donate protons (H⁺ ions) in a chemical reaction. They typically have a sour taste and can turn blue litmus paper red. In aqueous solutions, acids increase the concentration of hydrogen ions, which is a key characteristic that defines their acidic nature.
Bases

Bases are substances that can accept protons or donate hydroxide ions (OH⁻) in a chemical reaction. They usually have a bitter taste and can turn red litmus paper blue. Bases decrease the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution, which is essential for understanding their role in acid-base chemistry.
Salts

Salts are ionic compounds formed from the neutralization reaction between an acid and a base. They consist of cations from the base and anions from the acid. Salts can affect the pH of a solution depending on the strength of the acid and base from which they are derived, and they often have various applications in chemistry and industry.
