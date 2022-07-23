Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 79b

Sometimes, during stress or trauma, a person can start to hyperventilate. Then the person might breathe into a paper bag to avoid fainting.
b. How does breathing into a paper bag help return blood pH to normal?
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of blood pH: The pH of blood is tightly regulated, typically around 7.35–7.45. Hyperventilation causes excessive exhalation of CO₂, which disrupts this balance by reducing the concentration of carbonic acid (H₂CO₃) in the blood, leading to a condition called respiratory alkalosis (higher blood pH).
Recall the chemical equilibrium involved: CO₂ in the blood reacts with water to form carbonic acid, which dissociates into hydrogen ions (H⁺) and bicarbonate ions (HCO₃⁻). The equilibrium can be represented as: CO2 + H2 O H2 CO3 H + HCO3
Explain the effect of hyperventilation: During hyperventilation, CO₂ levels in the blood drop significantly. This shifts the equilibrium to the left, reducing the concentration of H⁺ ions and increasing blood pH (alkalosis).
Describe how breathing into a paper bag helps: Breathing into a paper bag causes the person to re-inhale exhaled CO₂. This increases the CO₂ concentration in the blood, shifting the equilibrium to the right, which increases the concentration of H⁺ ions and lowers the blood pH back to normal.
Summarize the physiological benefit: By restoring CO₂ levels and rebalancing the blood's pH, breathing into a paper bag helps prevent symptoms of alkalosis, such as dizziness, fainting, and muscle spasms, allowing the body to return to homeostasis.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes rapidly and deeply, leading to an excessive loss of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the blood. This can result in respiratory alkalosis, where the blood pH rises above normal levels, causing symptoms like dizziness and fainting. Understanding hyperventilation is crucial to grasp why interventions like breathing into a paper bag are used.

Carbon Dioxide and Blood pH

Carbon dioxide plays a vital role in regulating blood pH. When CO2 levels drop due to hyperventilation, the blood becomes more alkaline (higher pH). Breathing into a paper bag helps to reintroduce CO2 into the lungs, which can help restore the balance of acids and bases in the blood, normalizing pH levels.
Acid-Base Balance

The acid-base balance in the body is maintained through various physiological mechanisms, including respiration and metabolism. A normal blood pH is essential for proper cellular function. Interventions like breathing into a paper bag can help correct imbalances caused by hyperventilation, thereby stabilizing the body's acid-base status and alleviating symptoms.
