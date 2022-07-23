Determine if each of the following diagrams represents a strong acid or a weak acid. The acid has the formula HX.
Identify each of the following as an acid, base, or salt, and give its name:
e. H2CO3
Step 1: Recognize the chemical formula H₂CO₃. This is a molecular compound composed of hydrogen (H), carbon (C), and oxygen (O).
Step 2: Recall that acids typically have hydrogen atoms that can dissociate in water to produce H⁺ ions. H₂CO₃ contains hydrogen atoms that can ionize, which is a characteristic of acids.
Step 3: Identify the polyatomic ion present in the compound. The CO₃ portion represents the carbonate ion (CO₃²⁻). When combined with hydrogen, it forms carbonic acid.
Step 4: Name the compound. The systematic name for H₂CO₃ is carbonic acid. It is classified as an acid because it can donate H⁺ ions in aqueous solutions.
Step 5: Conclude that H₂CO₃ is an acid and its name is carbonic acid.
Acids and Bases
Acids are substances that can donate protons (H⁺ ions) in a solution, while bases are substances that can accept protons. This concept is fundamental in understanding the behavior of various compounds in chemical reactions, particularly in aqueous solutions.
Carbonic Acid
H₂CO₃, known as carbonic acid, is a weak acid formed when carbon dioxide dissolves in water. It plays a crucial role in the bicarbonate buffer system, which helps maintain pH balance in biological systems and is important in processes like respiration and digestion.
Acid-Base Classification
The classification of substances as acids, bases, or salts is based on their chemical properties and behavior in water. Understanding this classification helps in predicting how substances will interact in chemical reactions, which is essential for solving problems in chemistry.
Sometimes, during stress or trauma, a person can start to hyperventilate. Then the person might breathe into a paper bag to avoid fainting.
a. What changes occur in the blood pH during hyperventilation?
Sometimes, during stress or trauma, a person can start to hyperventilate. Then the person might breathe into a paper bag to avoid fainting.
b. How does breathing into a paper bag help return blood pH to normal?
Identify each of the following as an acid, base, or salt, and give its name:
a. H3PO4
Determine the pH for the following solutions:
c. [H3O+] = 0.0001 M
Solution A has a pH of 4.0, and solution B has a pH of 6.0.
a. Which solution is more acidic?
