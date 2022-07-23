Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.10 Acids and Bases and EquilibriumProblem 68
Chapter 10, Problem 68

Write the balanced chemical equation for the neutralization reaction of stomach acid HCl with Al(OH)3, an ingredient in some antacids.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants: The problem states that the reactants are hydrochloric acid (HCl) and aluminum hydroxide (Al(OH)3). Neutralization reactions involve an acid and a base reacting to form water and a salt.
Write the unbalanced chemical equation: HCl + Al(OH)3 → H2O + AlCl3. Here, water (H2O) is formed from the reaction of H+ ions from the acid and OH ions from the base, and aluminum chloride (AlCl3) is the salt formed.
Balance the aluminum atoms: There is one aluminum atom on both sides of the equation, so aluminum is already balanced.
Balance the chlorine atoms: Aluminum chloride (AlCl3) contains three chlorine atoms, so you need three HCl molecules on the reactant side. The updated equation is 3HCl + Al(OH)3 → H2O + AlCl3.
Balance the hydrogen and oxygen atoms: Aluminum hydroxide contains three OH groups, which will combine with three H+ ions from HCl to form three water molecules. The final balanced equation is 3HCl + Al(OH)3 → 3H2O + AlCl3.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this context, hydrochloric acid (HCl) acts as the acid, while aluminum hydroxide (Al(OH)₃) serves as the base. The result of this reaction is the formation of water and aluminum chloride, demonstrating the fundamental principle of acid-base chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:37
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Concept 1

Balanced Chemical Equation

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Balancing ensures the law of conservation of mass is upheld, meaning that matter is neither created nor destroyed in the reaction. This is crucial for accurately depicting the reactants and products involved in the neutralization of stomach acid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on their molar ratios. It allows chemists to predict the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for writing balanced equations, as it helps determine the coefficients needed to balance the neutralization reaction between HCl and Al(OH)₃.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following represents a buffer system? Explain.

a. H3PO3

b. NaNO3

c. HC2H3O2 and NaC2H3O2

d. HCl and NaOH

1402
views
Textbook Question

Someone with severe diabetes obtains energy by the breakdown of fats, which produce large amounts of acidic substances. How would this affect the pH of the blood plasma?

813
views
Textbook Question

When food enters the stomach, HCl is released and the [H3O+] of the stomach fluid rises to 4 × 10–2 M. What is the pH of the stomach fluid?

989
views
Textbook Question

How many grams of Al(OH)3 are required to neutralize 150. mL of stomach acid with a pH of 1.5?

825
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as an acid or a base:

d. HI

1156
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as an acid or a base:

b. H2SO3

839
views