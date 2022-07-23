Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 55b

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. 1,1-dibromo-2-pentyne

1
Identify the parent chain: The name '2-pentyne' indicates that the parent chain is a five-carbon alkyne with a triple bond starting at carbon 2.
Add substituents: The prefix '1,1-dibromo' indicates that there are two bromine atoms attached to the first carbon of the parent chain.
Draw the structure: Start by sketching the five-carbon chain with a triple bond between carbons 2 and 3. Then, attach two bromine atoms to the first carbon.
Convert to the condensed structural formula: Write the structure in a condensed form, grouping atoms attached to each carbon. For example, the first carbon will have two bromine atoms and one hydrogen.
If needed, draw the line-angle formula: Represent the carbon chain as a zigzag line, with the triple bond shown as three parallel lines between carbons 2 and 3. Add the bromine atoms explicitly at the first carbon.

Cyclic Structures

Cyclic structures are chemical compounds where atoms are connected to form a closed loop or ring. In organic chemistry, these structures can significantly influence the properties and reactivity of the molecules. Understanding how to represent cyclic compounds in condensed structural or line-angle formulas is essential for visualizing their geometry and bonding.
Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides Concept 1

Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules. In this format, vertices represent carbon atoms, and lines represent bonds between them. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures, making it easier to visualize and communicate the arrangement of atoms in cyclic and acyclic compounds.
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

Dibromo-2-pentyne

1,1-dibromo-2-pentyne is an organic compound characterized by a five-carbon chain with a triple bond between the second and third carbons, along with two bromine atoms attached to the first carbon. Understanding the structure and functional groups of this compound is crucial for accurately drawing its condensed structural or line-angle formula, as it affects the overall geometry and reactivity of the molecule.
