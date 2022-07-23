Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Chapter 11, Problem 26b

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
b. Structural formula of an alkyne with carbon and hydrogen atoms, showing triple bond and branching.

Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the molecule. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end closest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the parent chain. Common substituents include alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl) and halogens (e.g., fluoro, chloro).
Combine the names of the substituents with the parent chain name. Use prefixes (e.g., di-, tri-) if there are multiple identical substituents, and list substituents in alphabetical order. Include the position numbers for each substituent.
Ensure the final name follows IUPAC rules, including proper punctuation (e.g., commas between numbers, hyphens between numbers and words). Double-check for any functional groups that may alter the suffix of the name (e.g., -ol for alcohols, -one for ketones).

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a set of rules to create unique names for organic and inorganic substances, ensuring that each name conveys specific information about the structure and composition of the compound.
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Understanding functional groups is essential for IUPAC naming, as they often dictate the suffix or prefix used in the compound's name, such as -ol for alcohols or -oic acid for carboxylic acids.
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way a chemical structure is depicted, which can include Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal formulas. Accurately interpreting these representations is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name, as they provide insight into the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity within the molecule.
Molecular Representations Concept 1
