Textbook Question
Identify the following as alkanes, alkenes, cycloalkenes, or alkynes:
d.
799
views
Identify the following as alkanes, alkenes, cycloalkenes, or alkynes:
d.
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
c.
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
d.
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. 3-chloro-1-butyne
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. 1-methylcyclopentene
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. 1-bromo-3-hexyne