Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule. For example, in 3-chloro-1-butyne, the condensed formula would highlight the presence of the chlorine atom and the triple bond in the butyne structure.