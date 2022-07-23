Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 28a

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. 1-methylcyclopentene

Step 1: Understand the structure of cyclopentene. Cyclopentene is a cyclic hydrocarbon with five carbon atoms forming a ring and one double bond within the ring. The double bond can be placed between any two adjacent carbon atoms in the ring.
Step 2: Identify the substituent group. The prefix '1-methyl' indicates that a methyl group (-CH₃) is attached to the first carbon atom of the cyclopentene ring. The numbering starts at the carbon involved in the double bond.
Step 3: Draw the base structure of cyclopentene. Represent the five-membered ring with a double bond between the first and second carbon atoms.
Step 4: Add the methyl group. Attach the methyl group (-CH₃) to the first carbon atom of the cyclopentene ring, ensuring proper placement based on the numbering system.
Step 5: Represent the structure in the desired format. For the condensed structural formula, write the molecule as C₆H₁₀ with the connectivity explicitly shown. For the line-angle formula, draw the cyclic structure with a double bond and a branch representing the methyl group.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together to simplify the representation, making it easier to visualize the molecular structure. For example, in 1-methylcyclopentene, the methyl group is indicated as part of the cyclopentene structure.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize complex structures. For cyclic compounds like 1-methylcyclopentene, the line-angle formula effectively illustrates the cyclic nature and substituents of the molecule.
Cyclic Compounds

Cyclic compounds are organic molecules that contain a ring structure, where the carbon atoms are connected in a loop. This configuration can significantly influence the chemical properties and reactivity of the compound. In the case of 1-methylcyclopentene, the presence of a double bond within a five-membered ring adds to its unique characteristics compared to its acyclic counterparts.
