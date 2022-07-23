Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 7b

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. cyclopropyl ethyl ether

Step 1: Understand the structure of the compound. Cyclopropyl ethyl ether is an ether, meaning it contains an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl groups. One group is a cyclopropyl group (a three-membered ring of carbon atoms), and the other is an ethyl group (a two-carbon chain).
Step 2: Begin by drawing the cyclopropyl group. Represent it as a triangle, where each vertex represents a carbon atom. Each carbon in the cyclopropyl group is bonded to two other carbons in the ring and one hydrogen atom.
Step 3: Draw the ethyl group. The ethyl group consists of two carbon atoms in a chain. The first carbon is bonded to the oxygen atom, and the second carbon is bonded to three hydrogen atoms.
Step 4: Connect the cyclopropyl group and the ethyl group via the oxygen atom. The oxygen atom forms single bonds with one carbon from the cyclopropyl group and one carbon from the ethyl group.
Step 5: Write the condensed structural formula. For cyclopropyl ethyl ether, the condensed structural formula is written as C3H5OC2H5, where the cyclopropyl group (C3H5) and the ethyl group (C2H5) are connected by the oxygen atom (O). Alternatively, if using a line-angle formula, represent the cyclopropyl group as a triangle and connect it to the ethyl group via a single line for the oxygen atom.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule in a compact form.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures, especially cyclic compounds, by omitting hydrogen atoms and focusing on the connectivity of the carbon skeleton.
Cyclopropyl Ethyl Ether

Cyclopropyl ethyl ether is an organic compound that consists of an ether functional group (-O-) connecting a cyclopropyl group and an ethyl group. Understanding its structure involves recognizing the cyclic nature of the cyclopropyl group, which contains three carbon atoms, and how it is bonded to the ethyl group, which has a straight-chain structure of two carbon atoms.
