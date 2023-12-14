Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. 3,5-dimethylhexanal
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the ketone or carboxylic acid product when each of the following is oxidized:
d.
Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for all the alcohols that have the formula C5H12O.
A compound with the formula C4H8O is synthesized from 2-methyl-1-propanol and oxidizes easily to give a carboxylic acid. Draw the condensed structural formula and give the IUPAC name for the compound.
A compound with the formula C5H10O oxidizes to give 3-pentanone. Draw the condensed structural formula and give the IUPAC name for the compound.