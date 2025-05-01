Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 66

A compound with the formula C₅H₁₀O oxidizes to give 3-pentanone. Draw the condensed structural formula and give the IUPAC name for the compound. (12.3, 12.4)

Identify the functional group in 3-pentanone, which is a ketone with the carbonyl group (C=O) on the third carbon.
Recognize that the compound C₅H₁₀O must be an alcohol, as alcohols oxidize to form ketones.
Determine the structure of the alcohol that would oxidize to 3-pentanone. The alcohol must have the hydroxyl group (-OH) on the carbon that will become the carbonyl carbon in the ketone.
Draw the structure of the alcohol: CH₃CH₂CH(OH)CH₂CH₃, which places the hydroxyl group on the third carbon.
Name the alcohol using IUPAC nomenclature: 3-pentanol.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule while omitting some of the bonds. It typically lists the atoms in a linear format, indicating how they are connected. For example, in the case of C₅H₁₀O, the condensed formula would illustrate the connectivity of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms, providing insight into the molecular structure.
IUPAC Naming

IUPAC naming refers to the systematic method of naming chemical compounds established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. This nomenclature provides a unique name for each compound based on its structure, functional groups, and the number of carbon atoms. For the compound C₅H₁₀O, understanding IUPAC rules is essential to derive the correct name, which reflects its functional group and carbon chain length.
Oxidation Reaction

An oxidation reaction involves the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state by a molecule, atom, or ion. In organic chemistry, this often refers to the conversion of alcohols to ketones or aldehydes. In the context of the question, the oxidation of the compound C₅H₁₀O to form 3-pentanone illustrates how functional groups change during chemical reactions, which is crucial for understanding the transformation of organic compounds.
