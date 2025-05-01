Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for all the alcohols that have the formula C5H12O.
A compound with the formula C₅H₁₀O oxidizes to give 3-pentanone. Draw the condensed structural formula and give the IUPAC name for the compound. (12.3, 12.4)
Key Concepts
Condensed Structural Formula
IUPAC Naming
Oxidation Reaction
Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for all the aldehydes and ketones that have the formula C5H10O. (12.3)
A compound with the formula C4H8O is synthesized from 2-methyl-1-propanol and oxidizes easily to give a carboxylic acid. Draw the condensed structural formula and give the IUPAC name for the compound.
A compound with the formula C5H10O oxidizes to give 3-pentanone. Draw the condensed structural formula and give the IUPAC name for the compound.
Compound A is a primary alcohol whose formula is C3H8O. When compound A is heated with strong acid, it dehydrates to form compound B (C3H6). When compound A is oxidized, compound C (C3H6O) forms. Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for compounds A, B, and C.
Compound X is a secondary alcohol whose formula is C3H8O. When compound X is heated with strong acid, it dehydrates to form compound Y (C3H6). When compound X is oxidized, compound Z (C3H6O) forms, which cannot be oxidized further. Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for compounds X, Y, and Z.