Oxidation Reaction

An oxidation reaction involves the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state by a molecule, atom, or ion. In organic chemistry, this often refers to the conversion of alcohols to ketones or aldehydes. In the context of the question, the oxidation of the compound C₅H₁₀O to form 3-pentanone illustrates how functional groups change during chemical reactions, which is crucial for understanding the transformation of organic compounds.