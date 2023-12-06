Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and KetonesProblem 47b
Chapter 12, Problem 47b

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for each of the following:
b. 2-methyl-3-pentanol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the IUPAC name '2-methyl-3-pentanol'. The parent chain is 'pentanol', which means it is a five-carbon chain with an -OH (alcohol) group attached. The '3-' indicates the position of the -OH group on the third carbon.
Step 2: Identify the substituent. The '2-methyl' indicates that a methyl group (-CH₃) is attached to the second carbon of the parent chain.
Step 3: Draw the backbone of the molecule. Start with a five-carbon chain (pentane) and number the carbons from left to right. Place the -OH group on the third carbon.
Step 4: Add the methyl group (-CH₃) to the second carbon of the chain as specified in the name.
Step 5: Write the condensed structural formula or draw the line-angle formula. For the condensed formula, group the hydrogens with their respective carbons, ensuring the correct number of bonds for each atom. For the line-angle formula, represent the carbon chain as a zigzag line, with the -OH group and methyl group clearly indicated at their respective positions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of organic molecules. For example, in 2-methyl-3-pentanol, the condensed formula would highlight the branching and functional groups in a compact form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize complex structures. In the case of 2-methyl-3-pentanol, the line-angle formula would illustrate the carbon backbone and the position of the hydroxyl group without cluttering the diagram with hydrogen atoms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds based on their structure and functional groups. It provides a standardized way to communicate the identity of a compound, ensuring clarity and consistency in chemical communication. For 2-methyl-3-pentanol, the name indicates the presence of a methyl group on the second carbon and a hydroxyl group on the third carbon of a five-carbon chain, which is essential for drawing its structural representations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols:

c.

845
views
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols:

b.

952
views
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols:

c.

794
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for each of the following:

c. methyl propyl ether

757
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for each of the following:

d. 2,4-dibromophenol

704
views
Textbook Question

Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.

a. butane or 1-propanol

34
views