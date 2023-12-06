Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 46b

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols:
b.

1
Identify the parent chain: Locate the longest continuous carbon chain that includes the carbon atom bonded to the hydroxyl (-OH) group. This chain will serve as the base name for the alcohol.
Number the parent chain: Assign numbers to the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the hydroxyl group. This ensures the -OH group gets the lowest possible number.
Name substituents: Identify and name any alkyl or other substituents attached to the parent chain. Use their positions on the chain to specify their locations.
Combine the name: Write the name of the compound by placing the substituents (in alphabetical order) with their positions first, followed by the parent chain name. Add the suffix '-ol' to indicate the presence of the hydroxyl group, and include its position if necessary (e.g., 2-propanol).
Check for phenols: If the hydroxyl group is directly attached to a benzene ring, the compound is named as a phenol. Number the ring to give the substituents the lowest possible numbers, and include their positions in the name.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring that each compound has a unique and universally accepted name. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, determining functional groups, and applying specific rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming alcohols and phenols.
Alcohols

Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to a carbon atom. The position of the hydroxyl group and the length of the carbon chain influence the naming and properties of the alcohol. Recognizing the structure of alcohols is crucial for determining their IUPAC names.
Phenols

Phenols are a class of organic compounds that contain a hydroxyl group attached to an aromatic hydrocarbon ring. The presence of the aromatic ring affects the chemical behavior and naming conventions of phenols. Understanding the distinction between phenols and other alcohols is important for correctly applying IUPAC naming rules.
