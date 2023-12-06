Textbook Question
Which of the following will give a positive Tollens' test?
a. 1-propanol
b. 2-propanol
c. hexanal
862
views
Which of the following will give a positive Tollens' test?
a. 1-propanol
b. 2-propanol
c. hexanal
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols:
a.
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols:
c.
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols:
c.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for each of the following:
b. 2-methyl-3-pentanol
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for each of the following:
c. methyl propyl ether