Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 45c

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols:
c.

1
Identify the parent chain: Locate the longest continuous carbon chain that includes the carbon atom bonded to the hydroxyl (-OH) group. This chain will serve as the base name for the alcohol.
Number the parent chain: Assign numbers to the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the hydroxyl group. This ensures the -OH group gets the lowest possible number.
Name substituents: Identify and name any alkyl or other substituents attached to the parent chain. Use their positions on the chain to specify their locations.
Combine the name: Write the name of the compound by placing the substituents (in alphabetical order) with their positions first, followed by the parent chain name. Add the suffix '-ol' to indicate the presence of the hydroxyl group, and include its position if necessary (e.g., 2-propanol).
Check for phenols: If the hydroxyl group is directly attached to a benzene ring, the compound is named as a phenol. Add substituents and their positions to the name of the phenol if applicable.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring that each compound has a unique and universally accepted name. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, determining the functional groups present, and applying specific rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule. This is crucial for accurately communicating the identity of organic compounds, including alcohols and phenols.
Alcohols

Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to a carbon atom. The position of the hydroxyl group and the length of the carbon chain influence the naming and properties of the alcohol. Understanding the structure of alcohols is essential for determining their IUPAC names and recognizing their chemical behavior.
Phenols

Phenols are a class of organic compounds that contain a hydroxyl group attached to an aromatic hydrocarbon ring. The presence of the aromatic ring significantly affects the chemical properties and reactivity of phenols compared to aliphatic alcohols. Properly identifying phenolic structures is important for their correct nomenclature and understanding their applications in various chemical contexts.
