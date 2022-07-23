Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and KetonesProblem 48c
Chapter 12, Problem 48c

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for each of the following:
c. methyl propyl ether

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of methyl propyl ether: It is an ether, which means it contains an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl groups. In this case, the alkyl groups are a methyl group (CH₃-) and a propyl group (CH₃CH₂CH₂-).
Write the condensed structural formula: Start with the oxygen atom (O) in the center, and attach the methyl group (CH₃-) to one side and the propyl group (CH₃CH₂CH₂-) to the other side. The formula will look like CH₃-O-CH₂CH₂CH₃.
Draw the line-angle formula: In a line-angle formula, each vertex represents a carbon atom, and hydrogen atoms are implied. Draw a line for the propyl group (a chain of three carbons) connected to the oxygen atom, and a short line for the methyl group connected to the other side of the oxygen atom.
Ensure proper connectivity: Verify that the oxygen atom is single-bonded to both the methyl and propyl groups, and that all carbons have four bonds (with implied hydrogens where necessary).
Double-check the naming and structure: Confirm that the structure matches the name 'methyl propyl ether,' with the correct placement of the methyl and propyl groups around the oxygen atom.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule. For example, in methyl propyl ether, the condensed formula would highlight the ether functional group and the alkyl chains.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize complex structures. In the case of methyl propyl ether, the line-angle formula would illustrate the ether linkage and the two alkyl groups in a clear and concise manner.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

Ether Functional Group

An ether functional group consists of an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, represented as R-O-R', where R and R' are the hydrocarbon chains. Ethers are characterized by their relatively low reactivity and are often used as solvents or in organic synthesis. Methyl propyl ether specifically has a methyl group (CH3) and a propyl group (C3H7) connected by an oxygen atom, making it a simple ether.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols:

b.

953
views
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols:

c.

794
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for each of the following:

b. 2-methyl-3-pentanol

764
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for each of the following:

d. 2,4-dibromophenol

704
views
Textbook Question

Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.

a. butane or 1-propanol

34
views
Textbook Question

Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.

b. 2-propanol or 2-pentanol

32
views